Security forces foil bid to smuggle weapons into Kashmir; arms, ammo seized

Security forces foiled a bid to smuggle weapons into Kashmir on Saturday by arresting two militant associates in Kulgam district which led to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

The arrests were made at the Lower Munda crossing in Qazigund – the gateway to the Valley – in the south Kashmir district, an official said.

Advertisement

He said the forces had intercepted a vehicle for checking which led to the discovery of two AK 56 rifles, 10 pistols, a few grenades and some ammunition.

Two militant associates, Zahid Nabi and Mehraj-ud-din of Pulwama, were arrested, the official said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is in progress, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)