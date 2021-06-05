Left Menu

Security forces foil bid to smuggle weapons into Kashmir; arms, ammo seized

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-06-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 22:12 IST
Security forces foil bid to smuggle weapons into Kashmir; arms, ammo seized
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces foiled a bid to smuggle weapons into Kashmir on Saturday by arresting two militant associates in Kulgam district which led to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

The arrests were made at the Lower Munda crossing in Qazigund – the gateway to the Valley – in the south Kashmir district, an official said.

He said the forces had intercepted a vehicle for checking which led to the discovery of two AK 56 rifles, 10 pistols, a few grenades and some ammunition.

Two militant associates, Zahid Nabi and Mehraj-ud-din of Pulwama, were arrested, the official said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is in progress, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021