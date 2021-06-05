UP man, 24, drowns in Yamuna while fishing

A man drowned in Yamuna river here and another went missing when they were fishing at the bank on Saturday, police said.

Pawan Kumar (24) and Sohan (45) along with four of their neighbours went for fishing and went missing, they said, adding a case under relevant Sections was registered at Sadar Kotwali police station.

Kumar’s body was found during a search operation and efforts were on to find Sohan, Circle Officer (City) Rajeev Pratap Singh said.

The deceased was a resident of Madaiya Shivnarayan locality.

