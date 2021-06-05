Left Menu

Pune: 8 cops suspended for Rs 1.2 cr drug seizure case errors

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 22:22 IST
Pune: 8 cops suspended for Rs 1.2 cr drug seizure case errors
  • Country:
  • India

Eight railway policemen from Pune have been placed under suspension after some irregularities were found in a contraband seizure case, officials said on Saturday.

Charas worth Rs 1.20 crore was seized last year, and the case was then transferred to Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad, they said.

''Some errors were found in the case after which eight railway policemen, including an inspector, have been placed under suspension,'' an official said on condition of anonymity.

Superintendent of Police (Pune GRP), Sadanand Wayse- Patil refused to comment stating the case was sub judice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021