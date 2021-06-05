Left Menu

Three cops booked in custodial death case: Police

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 05-06-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 22:29 IST
Three cops booked in custodial death case: Police
Two days after a man suspected of kidnapping a minor girl died in a police station’s lockup, three policemen, including its suspended SHO, have been booked for allegedly causing the custodial death, an official said on Saturday.

The policemen who have been booked are the Karwar police station’s suspended SHO Arvind Pandey and his subordinates -- Sub-Inspector Shastrajit Prasad and Head Constable Brijesh Kumar Singh.

The three were suspended earlier on Thursday by Sultanpur’s Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra for dereliction of duty after Rajesh Kori, 25, a resident of a village under the Karwar police station, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the police lock-up.

The police had earlier on June 1 picked up Kori’s mother and wife on the complaint of a minor girl’s mother of that village a day earlier that her daughter had gone missing and named Kori behind it.

As the police picked up the two women, Kori returned home with the girl and police detained him. He was found dead in the police lock-up the next morning, an official said.

The police booked the three policemen on the complaint of his mother, he said.

