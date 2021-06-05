Left Menu

Motorcycle thief jumps into river, nabbed by vehicle owner

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-06-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 22:33 IST
Motorcycle thief jumps into river, nabbed by vehicle owner
  • Country:
  • India

A man riding a stolen motorcycle jumped into a river in Thane district on Saturday to escape the owner of the two-wheeler who was giving chase, police said.

The man, along with an associate, had stolen a motorcycle and was fleeing the scene in Ulhasnagar when the owner of the vehicle started chasing them on another two- wheeler, an official said.

''Some distance later, one of the thieves fled after the motorcycle fell, while the other, seeing the owner come close, jumped into Waldhuni river to save himself. The owner, however, jumped in as well, nabbed the thief and handed him over to the police. A video of the incident has gone viral,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals key specs

(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals ...

 Global
3
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in children, adolescents

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in childre...

 China
4
Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barriers

Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021