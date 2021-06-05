Motorcycle thief jumps into river, nabbed by vehicle owner

A man riding a stolen motorcycle jumped into a river in Thane district on Saturday to escape the owner of the two-wheeler who was giving chase, police said.

The man, along with an associate, had stolen a motorcycle and was fleeing the scene in Ulhasnagar when the owner of the vehicle started chasing them on another two- wheeler, an official said.

''Some distance later, one of the thieves fled after the motorcycle fell, while the other, seeing the owner come close, jumped into Waldhuni river to save himself. The owner, however, jumped in as well, nabbed the thief and handed him over to the police. A video of the incident has gone viral,'' he added.

