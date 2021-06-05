Ganja worth Rs 80 lakh seized, 2 arrested in Odisha

Two men have been arrested and over 830 kg of ganja seized from their possession in Odisha's Koraput district on Saturday, police said.

The accused, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were smuggling the cannabis worth Rs 80 lakh to Chhattisgarh after procuring it from Machkund area of the district, Superintendent of Police Varun Gunthapally said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a truck in Lamataput police area and seized the contraband concealed inside a special chamber in the container, he said.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and investigation is underway to find out the locals involved in the crime, the officer added.

