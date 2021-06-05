Left Menu

Delhi-based rapper goes missing, case registered

Mehrauli police on Saturday registered a case against unknown persons after a Delhi-based rapper went missing from the city's Saidulajab area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 23:10 IST
Delhi-based rapper goes missing, case registered
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mehrauli police on Saturday registered a case against unknown persons after a Delhi-based rapper went missing from the city's Saidulajab area. The case was registered under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On May 4, a woman reported that her son Aaditya Tiwari (also known as MC Kode), a resident of Saket's Saidullajab, has been missing since June 2, the police said. "She said that Aaditya had posted a suicide note on a social media platform on the same day," they added.

According to the police, police could not be traced so far. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Fuel prices hiked across metros, petrol crosses Rs 93 in Delhi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals key specs

(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals ...

 Global
3
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in children, adolescents

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in childre...

 China
4
Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barriers

Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021