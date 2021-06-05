Delhi-based rapper goes missing, case registered

Mehrauli police on Saturday registered a case against unknown persons after a Delhi-based rapper went missing from the city's Saidulajab area. The case was registered under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On May 4, a woman reported that her son Aaditya Tiwari (also known as MC Kode), a resident of Saket's Saidullajab, has been missing since June 2, the police said. "She said that Aaditya had posted a suicide note on a social media platform on the same day," they added.

Advertisement

According to the police, police could not be traced so far. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Fuel prices hiked across metros, petrol crosses Rs 93 in Delhi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)