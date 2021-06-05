Left Menu

Ecstasy worth crores of rupees seized in Kerala, 2 held

Ecstasy worth crores of rupees seized in Kerala, 2 held
Two kgs of MDMA, estimated to be worth crores of rupees, were seized on Saturday and two persons arrested in this connection, police said The seizure, one of the biggest ever in Kerala, was effected near Angamaly in Ernakulam district, they said.

Also known as ecstasy, the drug was brought from Chennai to be sold in several places in Kerala.

The vehicle used to transport the narcotic was also seized, they said.

The arrested men had been staying in a rented house at Munambam in Ernakulam district.

