Ecstasy worth crores of rupees seized in Kerala, 2 held
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-06-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Two kgs of MDMA, estimated to be worth crores of rupees, were seized on Saturday and two persons arrested in this connection, police said The seizure, one of the biggest ever in Kerala, was effected near Angamaly in Ernakulam district, they said.
Also known as ecstasy, the drug was brought from Chennai to be sold in several places in Kerala.
Advertisement
The vehicle used to transport the narcotic was also seized, they said.
The arrested men had been staying in a rented house at Munambam in Ernakulam district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress MLA Satheesan to be Leader of Opposition in Kerala assembly
COVID-19: Ubaid CK auctions off I-League winning jersey for Kerala CM's Relief Fund
COVID-19: Kerala Police check IDs of commuters amid state-wide lockdown
Kerala Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan thanks Sonia Gandhi, says priority to end communal forces
Congress appoints V D Satheesan as Leader of Opposition in Kerala