Missing Delhi rapper's mother files kidnapping case

The mother of a 22-year-old Delhi-based rapper has filed a kidnapping case after her son went missing days after posting a suicide note on social media, police said here.

The woman, a Vasant Kunj resident, lodged a report, saying her son, Aditya Tiwari, was missing since Wednesday, they said.

She also mentioned in the report filed on Friday that he had posted a suicide noted on Instagram, a senior police officer said.

''Thereafter, a missing report was lodged, and efforts to trace the boy were made, but he was not found,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

A case was registered under section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday, and an investigation is underway, the police added.

