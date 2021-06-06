36 female BSF recruits pass out from Subsidiary Training Centre in Punjab

Thirty-six female Border Security Force (BSF) recruits on Saturday took an oath of allegiance to the constitution and country at a passing out parade at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Kharkan, about 13 km from here.

BSF Inspector General Sanjeev Bhanot took salute at the march past by the recruits who underwent 44 weeks of gruelling training which covered field craft, weapons, tactics, intelligence, internal security duty among others, a BSF release said.

Advertisement

All Covid protocols were adhered to by the recruits and personnel during the parade.

Addressing the parade, Bhanot lauded the contributions and achievements of the BSF as the first line of defence of the country. He appreciated the standard of the parade and the efforts put in by trainees and the team of instructors at STC BSF Kharkan in moulding the recruits into physically tough and mentally strong constables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)