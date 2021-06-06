Left Menu

Woman, 2 daughters found dead inside house in UP’s Firozabad

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 06-06-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2021 00:55 IST
The bodies of a 56-year-old woman and her two daughters were found inside their house in Dhunkal village under Narkhi Police Station area of the district on Saturday, police said.

With a foul smell emanating and blood flowing out of the locked house, locals informed the police who broke open the door and saw Vimlesh lying on the ground with injury marks on her head and her daughters – Mamta (26) and Renu (24) hanging from the ceiling, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar said.

While Vimlesh’s husband lives away from home due to work, her two sons moved out of the house after getting married, police said.

According to one of her sons, Mamta and Renu were depressed over failing in their examination and his mother too was under mental stress.

On the basis of the evidence found on the spot, prima facie it appears that the daughters killed their mother with a metal object which was found lying near her body and then hanged themselves, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and detailed information is being collected, they added.

The neighbours said none of the occupants of the house had ventured out for the last two-three days.

