UP: 2 kids die of electrocution while playing
PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 12:53 IST
Two children were electrocuted to death in Jamuwaria village here when they came in contact with a live wire while playing, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday when Firoz (12) and Akrujama (13) were on the terrace of a primary school in Gaura area where they accidently came in contact with a live electricity wire, they said.
Both the children died on the spot, police said.
Their bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they added.
