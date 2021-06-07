UP: 2 kids die of electrocution while playing

Two children were electrocuted to death in Jamuwaria village here when they came in contact with a live wire while playing, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Firoz (12) and Akrujama (13) were on the terrace of a primary school in Gaura area where they accidently came in contact with a live electricity wire, they said.

Both the children died on the spot, police said.

Their bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they added.

