Man killed after tractor turns turtle in UP

A man died on Monday after his tractor turned turtle in Angarwa village here, police said.

The incident took place when Prem Chand (32) was working in his field in Jamo area, Station House Officer Angad Singh said.

The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

