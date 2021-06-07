Left Menu

California police arrest two suspected of fatally shooting 6-year old

A website https://www.aiden-reward.com had sought donations for Aiden's family and offered a $500,000 reward for any information that led to the arrest of the shooter. The suspects were arrested in their home on Sunday by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), and were expected to be charged with murder, according to a CHP statement shared on Twitter https://twitter.com/OCDAToddSpitzer/status/1401736039559884804?s=20 by Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 13:22 IST
California police arrest two suspected of fatally shooting 6-year old
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities in California said they had arrested two people expected to be charged with murder over the death of six-year-old Aiden Leos, whose shooting in a suspected road rage incident on the way to school had caused an outpouring of public grief. Leos was shot dead in his mother's car in May on a state highway. A website https://www.aiden-reward.com had sought donations for Aiden's family and offered a $500,000 reward for any information that led to the arrest of the shooter.

The suspects were arrested in their home on Sunday by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), and were expected to be charged with murder, according to a CHP statement shared on Twitter https://twitter.com/OCDAToddSpitzer/status/1401736039559884804?s=20 by Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. The CHP identified the suspects as Eriz Marcus Anthony, 24, and Lee Wynne, 23, giving no further details. The Orange County Register reported that their names were Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee, and described them as boyfriend and girlfriend. The CHP did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking further comment.

"While these arrests will not ease the pain of a mother's loss, my hope is for the Leos family to have some peace of mind," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the statement. The CHP "will work with the Orange County district attorney to bring justice for Aiden," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021