Goa: HC judge recuses from hearing disqualification plea against MLAs who joined BJP

A judge of the Bombay High Court's Goa bench on Monday recused from hearing a plea filed by Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar seeking disqualification of 10 former party MLAs who joined the ruling BJP in 2019.

Chodankar had challenged in the HC the order of Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patekar, who in April this year dismissed the petition to disqualify the 10 legislators.

Advocate Abhijit Gosawi, representing Chodankar, said the petition came up for hearing on Monday before a division bench of Justices M S Sonak and M S Jawalkar.

''Justice Sonak recused in the matter stating that he had appeared for some of the respondents earlier,'' Gosawi said.

The matter will now have to be listed before a special division bench, for which the petitioner (Chodankar) will have to make an appropriate request, Gosawi said.

While senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared on behalf of Chodankar, Speaker Patnekar was represented by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta.

Patnekar had also dismissed a similar plea filed by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's Sudin Dhavalikar against two MGP MLAs who joined the ruling party in the same year.

The 10 MLAs who quit the Congress to join the BJP are - Chandrakant Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer Monserratte, Atanasio Monserratte, Antonio Fernandes, Nilkanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred DSa.

