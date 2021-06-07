U.S. COVID-19 vaccines will soon come to Taiwan, says president
07-06-2021
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines promised by the United States would soon arrive in the island.
"I promise that the government will do everything in its power to strive for a more stable supply of vaccines," she said in a live broadcast from her office.
