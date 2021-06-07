IED detected in J-K's Pulwama
Security forces on Monday detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The explosive was detected at Soimoh area of Tral in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said a bomb disposal squad destroyed the object without causing any damage.
