IED detected in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces on Monday detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The explosive was detected at Soimoh area of Tral in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

Advertisement

He said a bomb disposal squad destroyed the object without causing any damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)