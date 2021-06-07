Maha: 37.3 kg ganja seized from car, 2 detained, 2 flee

A consignment of 37.3 kilograms of ganja being brought from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was seized by police in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

While two people have been detained post the operation carried out by the local crime branch on Sunday, two managed to run away, he said.

''On a tip off, we intercepted a car in Gopalnagar near Chikalthana and found 37.3 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1.86 lakh. Two persons have been detained and two managed to flee,'' he said.

An NDPS Act case as registered in CIDCO MIDC police station and further probe into the drug peddling network was underway, the official added.

