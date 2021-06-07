Left Menu

FIR against Bengal's leader of opposition over 'cyclone Yaas relief theft'

PTI | Kanthi | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:27 IST
FIR against Bengal's leader of opposition over 'cyclone Yaas relief theft'
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA and leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged involvement in theft of cyclone 'Yaas' relief material from a store of Contai Municipality in Purba Medinipur district, police said on Monday.

The FIR lodged at the Kathi Police Station also mentioned names of Suvendu's brother Soumendu Adhikari, a former chief of the civic body, and two others, a senior officer said.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Ratnadip Manna, a member of the board of administrators of the municipality, on June 1.

He had alleged that tarpaulin worth around Rs two lakh was stolen from a store managed by the municipality on May 29.

All of those named in the FIR have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

''The complainant said that the theft was done on the directions of the Adhikari brothers,'' the police officer told PTI.

''Two persons have been arrested in the case so far,'' he said.

During interrogation, the two arrested persons have admitted that they were ''directed by Suvendu and his brother Soumendu'' to steal the relief material, a source in the Purba Medinipur District Police said.

Lok Sabha MP Sisir Adhikari, the father of Suvendu and Soumendu, said the FIR was ''nothing but a conspiracy by the ruling Trinamool Congress''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021