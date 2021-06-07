Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar likely to visit Kuwait on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:27 IST
EAM Jaishankar likely to visit Kuwait on Wednesday
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to visit Kuwait on Wednesday to explore steps to further deepen India's ties with the oil-rich Gulf nation, diplomatic sources said.

The visit comes nearly three months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors like energy, trade, investment, manpower and labour and information technology.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah visited India in March during which both sides decided to set up of the joint commission.

Jaishankar is likely to carry a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on ways to enhance bilateral ties, the sources said.

During his visit to India, Al-Sabah said that the ''catalogue of cooperation'' between India and Kuwait is vast and that there were lots of avenues to explore further.

It was announced during Al-Sabah's visit to India that the joint commission at the level of foreign ministers will steer the relationship and will act as an umbrella body for all bilateral institutional engagements. Kuwait has been supporting India in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by supplying relief material as well as medical oxygen.

Indian Navy ships have brought a large quantity of medical oxygen from Kuwait in the last few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021