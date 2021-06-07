Left Menu

Aligarh village calm after communal tension

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:14 IST
Aligarh village calm after communal tension
  • Country:
  • India

The situation was peaceful in Aligarh's Nurpur village a day after police put up barricades to prevent right wing activists from entering the area following a communal brawl last month, an official said on Monday.

Tension prevailed in the village in Tappal area since May 26 following the brawl near a mosque after some people objected to the music as a baraat procession approached.

The marriage party filed a complaint alleging that stones were hurled at them, leaving several injured and that the windowpanes of a vehicle was damaged by stick-wielding attackers.

On Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, who visited the village along with District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh on Sunday evening, said five people have been arrested while six others who have been booked will also be arrested soon.

Police on Sunday prevented activists from Hindu Sena, Hindu Vahini and Hindu Force from entering the village and allowed only two representatives to meet the Dalit family members who had filed a complaint against a group of Muslims.

There were also reports that Hindu political activist Sadhvi Prachi would also visit the village, however, she did not arrive. The activists left after performing a 'pooja' near the Agra Expressway where police had put up barriers.

The leaders of the Hindu organisations demanded the arrest of an AIMIM leader who they alleged was trying to stoke communal tension in the village by issuing provocative statements.

On Monday, the SSP told reporters that the situation in the village was ''totally peaceful'' and a citizens' committee is helping the administration in ensuring normalcy. He said that security arrangements have been tightened at the village and it has been ensured that there is no threat to citizens. Meanwhile, Circle Officer, Khair S P Singh told mediapersons on Monday that police is tracing all the remaining suspects who have been named in the case.

He also said that the video footage which is currently viral on social media showing a car with broken windowpanes is not connected with the Nurpur incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021