Left Menu

Gangrape of 19-year-old in UP's Bareilly: 3 of 6 accused held, police say

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said two of the accused were arrested on Sunday, while one was held on Monday.The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar police station area of Bareilly city on May 31.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:14 IST
Gangrape of 19-year-old in UP's Bareilly: 3 of 6 accused held, police say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said two of the accused were arrested on Sunday, while one was held on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar police station area of Bareilly city on May 31. The woman, along with two of her male friends, had gone to the area on a scooty. The six accused against whom a case has been registered allegedly caught hold of her took turns to rape her, and then beat her up, while her friends were chased away, police said.

Initially, the woman did not narrate her ordeal to her family members but later, told her sister about it.

A case of gang rape was registered against the six accused on Saturday.

Police said the accused arrested on Monday had intercepted the woman and her two friends on the day of the incident and informed the five others.

Those arrested on Sunday have been sent to jail, while the one held on Monday is being interrogated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021