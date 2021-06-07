Left Menu

BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday apprehended a Pakistani intruder who had inadvertently crossed the International Border.

ANI | Gurdaspur (Punjab) | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:37 IST
BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers
The Pakistani intruder with BSF jawans (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday apprehended a Pakistani intruder who had inadvertently crossed the International Border. The person was later handed over to Pakistan security forces as a goodwill gesture, BSF said.

"Alert troops of 10 Bn BSF apprehended one Pakistani national on June 6, 2021, who had crossed International Border inadvertently. Later after detailed verification, he was handed over to Pakistan Rangers as a goodwill gesture on the part of BSF," said BSF. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

