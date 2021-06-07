Mild force used to disperse group supporting murder accused: Mathura police

A group of people were lathi charged after they allegedly turned unruly in front of a police station where a man, accused of killing another person, had been kept in custody, officials said on Monday.

Police resorted to the action on Sunday afternoon after the protesting crowd started agitating and could not be controlled in front of Baldeo police station.

“An FIR has been registered against 125 people for obstructing official work and other offences,'' said Inspector Narendra Yadav, SHO of Baldeo police station.

He said a clash took place on May 4 during the statewide panchayat elections between two groups in Nagala Diyodhiya village in the district in which one Prahlad got injured in a firing.

The victim was admitted to hospital after the incident but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Six persons, including one Jaypal of Nagla Badna village, were named by the now deceased victim for the shooting on that day, SHO Yadav said.

He said trouble started after Jaypal was arrested on Sunday as the villagers alleged that the accused had been wrongly implicated.

Defending the police action, Mathura SP (Rural) Srish Chand said the inspector initially tried to persuade the villagers but mild force had to be used to disperse the crowd as it turned offensive.

Those who have taken law in their hands would not be spared, the SP said, adding that Jaypal has been sent to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)