Left Menu

Mild force used to disperse group supporting murder accused: Mathura police

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:40 IST
Mild force used to disperse group supporting murder accused: Mathura police
  • Country:
  • India

A group of people were lathi charged after they allegedly turned unruly in front of a police station where a man, accused of killing another person, had been kept in custody, officials said on Monday.

Police resorted to the action on Sunday afternoon after the protesting crowd started agitating and could not be controlled in front of Baldeo police station.

“An FIR has been registered against 125 people for obstructing official work and other offences,'' said Inspector Narendra Yadav, SHO of Baldeo police station.

He said a clash took place on May 4 during the statewide panchayat elections between two groups in Nagala Diyodhiya village in the district in which one Prahlad got injured in a firing.

The victim was admitted to hospital after the incident but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Six persons, including one Jaypal of Nagla Badna village, were named by the now deceased victim for the shooting on that day, SHO Yadav said.

He said trouble started after Jaypal was arrested on Sunday as the villagers alleged that the accused had been wrongly implicated.

Defending the police action, Mathura SP (Rural) Srish Chand said the inspector initially tried to persuade the villagers but mild force had to be used to disperse the crowd as it turned offensive.

Those who have taken law in their hands would not be spared, the SP said, adding that Jaypal has been sent to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021