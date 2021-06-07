UP: 4 of a family commit suicide due to financial problems

Four people of a family allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in their house in Kache Katra locality here due to financial problems, police said on Monday.

The bodies of Akhilesh Gupta (42), his wife Rishu Gupta (39), their son Shivang (12) and daughter Harshita (9) were found hanging in a room in Shahjahanpur city, Superintendent of Police, S Anand said.

The matter came to the fore when someone called on Akhilesh's mobile and when the call was not received he reached his home, the SP said.

In the suicide note, Akhilesh, who was involved in medicine trade, mentioned financial crisis and loans on him as a reason for taking the extreme step, the SP added.

Police said it appears that the couple first hanged their children and then hanged themselves.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed, they said.

