Civil defence volunteer posing as sub-inspector issues challans for Covid violations; held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A civil defense volunteer has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police and prosecuting people for COVID-19 violations, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Suneel Kumar (31), carried a fake identity card of Delhi Police and pretended to be the sub-inspector posted at the Tigri Police Station, police said.

Kumar was apprehended while he was checking the public for mask violations at Band Road in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

He wore a police uniform and had prosecuted many people by issuing them challans for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The accused is being interrogated to ascertain the exact amount collected by him from the people, police said.

The matter came to the fore after Delhi Police constable Amit reached the spot and checked the accused's identity card which was found to be fake. Kumar was also carrying his Aadhaar Card, Disaster Management Duty Pass, and an identity card of Civil Defence, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, ''We registered a case under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Suneel Kumar.'' The fake identity card, other documents and the police uniform worn by him at the time of the incident have been seized, he said.

