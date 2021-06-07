Man killed by drunk nephew in UP's Bahraich

A 40-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his nephew, who was inebriated at the time, police said on Monday.

Gurvender Singh (40) was killed by his nephew Angrej Singh in Semrahna village in Motipur area of the district after they had some altercation, ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

A sharp-edged weapon was used in the crime and police has recovered it.

The victim used to live alone in the house, the ASP said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Gurvender's body has been sent for a post-mortem.

