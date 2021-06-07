Left Menu

UP: Man arrested for throwing acid on sister-in-law

A man was arrested here for throwing acid on his sister-in-law while she was sleeping, police said on Monday. The accused Lakhan Yadav 25 is married to the victims elder sister but was reportedly trying to establish physical relations with his sister-in-law. While at his in-laws house, Yadav threw acid on his sister-in-laws face and came back to his bed.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:47 IST
UP: Man arrested for throwing acid on sister-in-law
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested here for throwing acid on his sister-in-law while she was sleeping, police said on Monday. The accused Lakhan Yadav (25) is married to the victim's elder sister but was reportedly trying to establish physical relations with his sister-in-law. The incident took place in Morti village during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at around 1.30 am, police said. While at his in-laws' house, Yadav threw acid on his sister-in-law's face and came back to his bed. He then rushed the victim to a hospital along with his father-in-law so that no one suspects him, police said. Acting on suspicion, an FIR was lodged by the victim's father against Yadav, Station House Officer, Nand Gram Neeraj Kumar said.

During interrogation, Yadav confessed to the crime and said he disliked her talking to other men, he said. Police have arrested him and charged him under IPC section 326 A. The bottle of acid has been recovered and it is being probed from where he obtained it, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021