UP: Man arrested for throwing acid on sister-in-law

A man was arrested here for throwing acid on his sister-in-law while she was sleeping, police said on Monday. The accused Lakhan Yadav (25) is married to the victim's elder sister but was reportedly trying to establish physical relations with his sister-in-law. The incident took place in Morti village during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at around 1.30 am, police said. While at his in-laws' house, Yadav threw acid on his sister-in-law's face and came back to his bed. He then rushed the victim to a hospital along with his father-in-law so that no one suspects him, police said. Acting on suspicion, an FIR was lodged by the victim's father against Yadav, Station House Officer, Nand Gram Neeraj Kumar said.

During interrogation, Yadav confessed to the crime and said he disliked her talking to other men, he said. Police have arrested him and charged him under IPC section 326 A. The bottle of acid has been recovered and it is being probed from where he obtained it, the SHO said.

