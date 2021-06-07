Maha: Woman official enters manhole to inspect cleaning work

A woman sanitary inspector got down into a manhole herself to check the drain cleaning work done by a contractor for monsoon season in Maharashtra's Thane district.

A video has gone viral on social media in which the saree-clad official from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) was seen getting down into the manhole using a ladder and then coming out after some time on Sunday.

She was inspecting various drains and the cleaning and desilting work done by contractors in the power loom town of Bhiwandi, which faces problems of choked drains and flooding every monsoon season.

