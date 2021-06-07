Mali coup leader Assimi Goita sworn in as transitional president
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:07 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
Colonel Assimi Goita, who has led two military coups in Mali in nine months, was sworn in as the African nation's transitional president on Monday, state television reported.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assimi Goita
- African
- Mali
Advertisement