It's getting harder to extend monitoring deal with Iran, IAEA chief says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:08 IST
It is becoming harder for the U.N. nuclear watchdog to negotiate extensions to its monitoring deal with Iran that cushioned the blow of Tehran downgrading cooperation with the agency, its Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

"I think it's becoming increasingly difficult," Grossi said when asked how likely it is that the two sides will again extend the agreement later this month. The two sides announced on May 24 that they were extending the three-month accord by a month.

