Delhi court denies pre-arrest bail to man in District Court recruitment paper leak case

A Delhi court has denied pre-arrest bail to a man in connection with the alleged leak of examination paper for the recruitment of district courts, noting that the offense is grave in nature and that he seems to be aware of those behind the whole racket for which his custodial interrogation is required. In February, several candidates appearing for the examination for the post of peon, guard, sweeper, and others in Delhi District Courts were allegedly caught cheating using unfair means such as Bluetooth devices. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand rejected the anticipatory bail plea of accused Amit in the case, keeping in view the fact that "the role of the applicant is of very grave nature and he seems to be well aware of the people who are behind the whole racket of paper leak." In an order dated June 5, the judge further emphasised the seriousness of the offence "since the matter pertained to the recruitment conducted by District and Sessions Judge office" and said that Amit's custodial interrogation is required to be done by the investigating agency. Delhi Police Crime Branch is investigating the case and had registered an FIR under 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery), 471 (using forged document for cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay Jindal, representing the Delhi Police, told the court that Amit had helped in arranging the Bluetooth device through some other person to co-accused Hardeep. The prosecutor further submitted that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the accused and that he is absconding from his house and deliberately evading the arrest. He further submitted that his custodial interrogation is a must to "unearth the whole conspiracy behind the paper leak and to identify and arrest the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy." Advocate Mahavir Sharma, appearing for Amit, contended that he was being made a scapegoat and does not deal in any type of electronic device, including Bluetooth. He submitted that the alleged Bluetooth device has already been recovered from the main accused Hardeep who has already been admitted to bail on March 27.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)