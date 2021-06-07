Left Menu

Minneapolis sees more protests after man killed by deputies

Protesters took to the streets for a fourth consecutive night in Minneapolis over the shooting death of a Black man by members of a US Marshals task force.Crowds marched Sunday evening in response to Thursdays fatal shooting of 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. in Minneapolis Uptown neighbourhood.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:12 IST
Minneapolis sees more protests after man killed by deputies
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Protesters took to the streets for a fourth consecutive night in Minneapolis over the shooting death of a Black man by members of a US Marshals task force.

Crowds marched Sunday evening in response to Thursday's fatal shooting of 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. Officers stood to watch during the demonstrations.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests stemming from Sunday's protests.

Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun.

Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police. They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage come forward.

Earlier protests over the weekend led to arrests. The night after the shooting, some people vandalized buildings and stole from businesses.

The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021