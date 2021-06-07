Left Menu

Militant harbourer held 22 years after lodging of FIR in J&K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:46 IST
Militant harbourer held 22 years after lodging of FIR in J&K's Reasi
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Monday after a long hunt of 22 years on the charges of providing shelter and other logistics to militants in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mohi-ud-din, a resident of Shikari village in Mahore area, went underground evading arrest after he was named in an FIR under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code for harbouring terrorists in 1999, a police spokesman said.

He said a chargesheet was produced against the accused in a local court which issued a warrant under Section 512 of CrPC against him on February 18, 2002.

“He (accused) neither participated in the investigation proceedings nor could be apprehended since the case was registered,” the spokesman said.

He said the accused was finally arrested during a meticulously planned and coordinated effort by a team of Mahore police station based on inputs about his presence in the area.

Mohi-ud-din is the 14th absconder arrested by Reasi police within a period of six weeks, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021