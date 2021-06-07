Left Menu

Three more held for murder of gym trainer in Haryana's Nuh

The Haryana Police has arrested three more people in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old gym trainer, who was attacked by a group of 15 men who had allegedly intercepted his car and assaulted him in Nuh district last month.Gym trainer Asif Khan and his two cousins were returning from Sohna when the incident occurred on May 16.The three arrested accused are Rohit alias Kala, a resident of Udaka, Pardeep alias Patwari and Amit, both residents of Kheda Khalilpur.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:54 IST
The Haryana Police has arrested three more people in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old gym trainer, who was attacked by a group of 15 men who had allegedly intercepted his car and assaulted him in Nuh district last month.

Gym trainer Asif Khan and his two cousins were returning from Sohna when the incident occurred on May 16.

''The three arrested accused are Rohit alias Kala, a resident of Udaka, Pardeep alias Patwari and Amit, both residents of Kheda Khalilpur. The trio, absconding since the incident, have been arrested following secret information,'' a Haryana Police spokesperson said here on Monday.

He said while Rohit was apprehended on Monday, two other accused were nabbed on June 6.

With their arrest, a total of 13 accused have been arrested in this case, he said.

Police had earlier formed a Special Investigation Team in the case headed by a DSP rank officer to arrest the accused.

The car in which Khan and his cousins were travelling was intercepted near a plywood factory in Atta village in Nuh by about 15 men who were travelling in cars and motorcycles. They allegedly attacked Khan with sticks and some other weapons, and later fled, police had then said.

Police had maintained that the incident was a fallout of old enmity.

