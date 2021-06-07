Left Menu

Victory flame reaches world's highest railway bridge in JK's Reasi

Veterans, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, SSP Reasi and others paid rich tributes, while Veer Naris and War heroes of 1971 war were felicitated on the occasion, the spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:59 IST
The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' was on Monday taken to the world's highest railway bridge over Chenab in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The victory flame was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi on December 16, 2020 in memory of India's victory in the 1971 war and is traversing across the nation to observe the 50th anniversary of the victory. After passing through Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts, the Mashaal was received by the Commanding Officer of local formation in Reasi with a grand reception ceremony before it was taken to world's highest railway bridge, a marvel of engineering architecture, over Chenab river, the spokesman said. He said a solemn wreath laying ceremony was organised in the memory of martyrs and war heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Veterans, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, SSP Reasi and others paid rich tributes, while Veer Naris and War heroes of 1971 war were felicitated on the occasion, the spokesman said.

