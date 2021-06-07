Andhra Pradesh reports 4872 new COVID cases, 86 deaths

Andhra Pradesh has recorded 4,872 new COVID-19 cases, 13,702 recoveries, and 86 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Monday. The active cases of COVID-19 in the state are 1,14,510. Total recovered cases are 16,37,149 while the death toll is at 11,552.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,08,52,057 Covid-vaccines have also been administered in the state, wherein 82,75,784 people received their first dose, while 25,76,273 got their second dose of the vaccine. The Andhra Pradesh government has also announced an extension of the ongoing Covid-19 induced curfew till June 20. (ANI)

