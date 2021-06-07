Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxals surrender in Dantewada

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:21 IST
Four Naxals active in Malangir area of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district have surrendered, police said on Monday.

One of them had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said, adding that the surrender came about as the ultras were impressed with the police's 'Lon Varratu' rehabilitation scheme for those coming back to the mainstream from the outlawed Maoist movement.

''Of the four who laid down arms, Boti alias Bheema Vetti (29) was a militia commander with a reward of Rs1 lakh on his head. The other three have been identified as Dhurwa Kunjam (28), Somdu Tamo (27) and Budhram alias Guddu Tamo (23). Kunjam is a deputy militia commander, while Somdu and Budhram were militia members,'' the SP said.

So far, 363 Naxals, including 96 carrying rewards on their heads, have surrendered in Dantewada under the campaign called 'Lon Varratu', which in local Gondi dialect means return to your home/village, he said.

He said the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) was observing 'Jan Pituri Week' in memory of slain cadre, due to which vigil by security forces had been increased in Bastar region, comprising Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker districts.

