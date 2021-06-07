World News Roundup: First cases against Myanmar's Suu Kyi to end late July, lawyer says; Israeli police bar right-wing march through Jerusalem's Old City and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

First cases against Myanmar's Suu Kyi to end late July, lawyer says

Court proceedings in the first criminal cases involving deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi are set to finish late next month, her lawyer said on Monday, citing a decision by the presiding judge. The prosecution has until June 28 to conclude its case while the defence has until July 26, and hearings would take place every Monday and Tuesday, Suu Kyi's chief lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters.

Israeli police bar right-wing march through Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli far-right groups scrapped a planned march through Jerusalem's Old City after police refused to authorise it amid fears it would rekindle strife that led to 11 days of intense fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants last month. Several groups had planned a flag-waving procession through the walled Old City's Damascus Gate and into its Muslim quarter this coming Thursday, drawing warnings from Gaza's ruling Hamas movement of fresh hostilities should it go ahead.

EU veto 'hostage'-taking on foreign policy must end: Germany's Maas

Germany's foreign minister said on Monday the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be "held hostage". His comments, which came days after a more junior official criticised Hungary by name, reflect growing frustration in Berlin at the way in which EU member countries can prevent the bloc from acting in matters on which almost all members agree.

Afghan troops suffer 'shockingly high' casualties as violence mounts

At least 150 Afghan troops have been killed or injured in the last 24 hours in a surge of attacks by Taliban militants as foreign forces withdraw, senior government officials said on Monday. Fighting is now raging in 26 of the country's 34 provinces, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Casualties were "shockingly high", one added.

From vaccines to climate, G7 hopes to show the West is not over yet

The Group of Seven rich democracies will try to show the world at a summit this week that the West can still act in concert to tackle major crises by donating hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries and pledging to slow climate change. U.S. President Joe Biden, on his first foreign trip since winning power, will try to use the summit in the English seaside village of Carbis Bay to burnish his multilateral credentials after the tumult of Donald Trump's presidency.

It's getting harder to extend monitoring deal with Iran, IAEA chief says

It is becoming harder for the U.N. nuclear watchdog to negotiate extensions to its monitoring deal with Iran that cushioned the blow of Tehran downgrading cooperation with the agency, its Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday. "I think it's becoming increasingly difficult," Grossi said when asked how likely it is that the two sides will again extend the agreement later this month. The two sides announced on May 24 that they were extending the three-month accord by a month.

Exclusive: Amid accusations of genocide from the West, China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang – report

Chinese birth control policies could cut between 2.6 to 4.5 million births of the Uyghur and other ethnic minorities in southern Xinjiang within 20 years, up to a third of the region's projected minority population, according to a new analysis by a German researcher. The report, shared exclusively with Reuters ahead of publication, also includes a previously unreported cache of research produced by Chinese academics and officials on Beijing's intent behind the birth control policies in Xinjiang, where official data shows birth-rates have already dropped by 48.7% between 2017 and 2019.

Peru election on knife edge as Castillo narrows Fujimori's lead

Peru's presidential election outcome was on a knife-edge on Monday, with conservative Keiko Fujimori clinging to a slender lead but socialist rival Castillo Pedro steadily catching up in what could prove a photo finish in the polarized race. The tight result could lead to days of uncertainty and tension. The vote underscored a sharp divide between the capital city Lima and the nation's rural hinterland that has propelled Castillo's unexpected rise.

Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Indian federal government would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all adults from later this month in an effort to turn the tide of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands in India. Modi said in a televised address that the federal government would take over the task of vaccination from state governments.

Palestinian teen bears scar of eviction battle in East Jerusalem

Jana Kiswani, a 16-year-old Palestinian, was entering her home in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah when an Israeli police officer shot her in the back with a sponge-tipped bullet, her family said. Her spine fractured, the teen bears testimony to the tensions and violence surrounding an Israeli court-ordered eviction of eight Palestinian families from homes claimed by Jewish settlers.

