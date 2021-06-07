Left Menu

C'garh: 2 girls drown in river in Surajpur

Two girls drowned in Red river in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district on Monday, police said.Kavita Rajwade 10 and Sita Rajwade 18 were bathing when the incident happened, Surajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja said.The families of the two girls had come to Namadgiri village for a marriage ceremony.

PTI | Surajpur | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:46 IST
Two girls drowned in Red river in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Monday, police said.

Kavita Rajwade (10) and Sita Rajwade (18) were bathing when the incident happened, Surajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja said.

''The families of the two girls had come to Namadgiri village for a marriage ceremony. Several of their kin entered the river to bathe in the morning, and four girls started to drown. People managed to rescue two, but Kavita and Sita could not be saved. Their bodies have been fished out,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

