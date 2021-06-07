Singapore minister: ASEAN disappointed at 'very slow' Myanmar progress
07-06-2021
Southeast Asian foreign ministers were united in stressing the need for meaningful talks in Myanmar and for violence to stop and detainees be released during a meeting with their Chinese counterpart on Monday, Singapore's top diplomat said.
Vivian Balakrishnan told Singapore media that the ministers were disappointed at "slow – very, very slow progress" in Myanmar since they agreed on a five-point consensus for resolving the crisis in April, according to broadcaster Channel NewsAsia.
