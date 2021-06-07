Singapore minister: ASEAN disappointed at 'very slow' Myanmar progress

Southeast Asian foreign ministers were united in stressing the need for meaningful talks in Myanmar and for violence to stop and detainees be released during a meeting with their Chinese counterpart on Monday, Singapore's top diplomat said.

Vivian Balakrishnan told Singapore media that the ministers were disappointed at "slow – very, very slow progress" in Myanmar since they agreed on a five-point consensus for resolving the crisis in April, according to broadcaster Channel NewsAsia.

