Indonesian foreign minister urges immediate implementation of Myanmar 'consensus'

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi called on Monday for the immediate and transparent implementation of a 'consensus' agreed by Southeast Asian countries to end the turmoil in Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup.

At a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers in China, Retno also called for the swift appointment of a regional envoy, she told a news conference.

