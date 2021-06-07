Indonesian foreign minister urges immediate implementation of Myanmar 'consensus'
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:55 IST
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi called on Monday for the immediate and transparent implementation of a 'consensus' agreed by Southeast Asian countries to end the turmoil in Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup.
At a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers in China, Retno also called for the swift appointment of a regional envoy, she told a news conference.
