Five dead in fire at chemical plant in Pune district

At least five workers were killed and a dozen others were missing after a major fire broke out at a chemicalcompany located in an industrial area in Pune district on Monday, officials said.

According to the officials from the fire department of PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority), at leastsix fire tenders were sent to the plant of SVS Aqua Technologies in the Pirangut MIDC area in Mulshi tehsil to douse the flames.

Advertisement

''According to company officials, at least17 of their workers were missing after the blaze broke out.

''We have so far recovered five bodies and a search for theothers employees is underway,'' saidDevendra Potphode, chief fire officer, PMRDA Fire Services.

He said the firm is into manufacturing, supply and export of air, water and surface treatment chemicals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)