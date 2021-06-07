Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan calls Centre's decision to supply free COVID vaccines to states 'historic', says PM acted according to citizens' desire

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to provide free COVID vaccines to the states and called the announcement "historic"

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:04 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan calls Centre's decision to supply free COVID vaccines to states 'historic', says PM acted according to citizens' desire
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to provide free COVID vaccines to the states and called the announcement "historic" "I thank PM Modi for the decision. This is a historic decision. He acted according to the desire of Indian citizens. The Central government will inoculate the people on its own expenditure. The vaccination drive was being carried out from January to April in the same manner," Pradhan told ANI.

"From May 1, states were given the responsibility for the purchase of 25 per cent vaccines. The Centre kept providing 50 per cent of vaccines to the states. Still, there were a lot of confusion around vaccination in the country," he added. Hailing the Central government, he said that Prime Minister Modi took this decision, using his political acumen and understanding. "From June 21 onwards, the Centre will purchase 75 per cent of the vaccines that will be produced in the country and provide to the states on its own expenditure."

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi, announcing a centralised vaccine drive, said that all vaccines will be procured by the Central government and will be given to states for free of cost. He also said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali this year. "80 crore poor will be provided free ration under the scheme," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days. Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said the country has two made-in-India vaccines.

"Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021