U.S. Supreme Court takes up FBI bid to block Muslim civil rights suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the FBI's bid to block a civil rights lawsuit by three Muslim men from California who accused the agency of illegally conducting surveillance on them following the Sept. The court will hear the case during its next term, which starts in October.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:10 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the FBI's bid to block a civil rights lawsuit by three Muslim men from California who accused the agency of illegally conducting surveillance on them following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

The justices will take up the FBI's appeal of a lower court's 2019 ruling that let various claims made by the men move forward in the litigation. The Supreme Court will consider whether the bulk of the claims should be rejected based on the government's so-called state secrets privilege, a legal doctrine sometimes asserted when national security interests are invoked. The court will hear the case during its next term, which starts in October.

