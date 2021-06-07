UP: 6 cops suspended in connection with violation of Covid protocols by SP leader

Six police personnel have been suspended in connection with the violation of COVID-19 protocols by Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav and 200 others, an official said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said, ''Based on the probe by SP (city), SHO of Civil Line Om Prakash Pandey, LIU inspector Puneet Kumar Sharma, in-charge of Mahewa police outpost Vishnukant Tiwari, head constable (traffic) Yogesh Kumar and two traffic sepoys have been found guilty. They have been suspended.'' Circle Officer (city) Rajiv Pratap Singh has been transferred to Jaswantnagar, a police PRO said. On Sunday, in-charge of the jail police outpost, sub-inspector Bhanupratap, was suspended for laxity in discharge of duty.

Police on Sunday took 34 people and 24 cars into custody in a case filed against the SP leader and others under the Disaster Management Act for taking out a procession in violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Yadav, the party's Yuvjan Sabha chief of Auraiyya, took out the procession involving a cavalcade of four-wheelers after he was released from the Etawah prison on Saturday, Brijesh Kumar Singh had said on Sunday.

This prompted the police to file a case against the SP leader and 200 others at the Civil Lines Police Station here, he added.

''Police have formed eight teams, and on Sunday, 24 cars and 34 people were taken into custody,'' Singh had said.

He added that while Yadav was still at large, police have seized a car belonging to the SP leader.

