Progress on Myanmar 'painfully slow', Malaysia minister says

Progress towards implementing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) five-point consensus on the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar has been "painfully slow", Malaysia's foreign minister said on Monday.

"The 5-Point Consensus is an important breakthrough, and a means for ASEAN to engage and assist Myanmar towards a return to normalcy. However, we must admit that developments on the consensus is painfully slow," Hishammuddin Hussein said on Twitter.

"The int'l (international) community is awaiting ASEAN’s further action."

