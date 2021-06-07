Left Menu

At least 12 people have been killed while five others are believed to be still missing in a fire accident at the VS Company in Ghotawade Phata near Pune on Monday, officials said.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:48 IST
12 killed, 5 missing in fire at Pune company
Fire at a company in Ghotawade Phata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least 12 people have been killed while five others are believed to be still missing in a fire accident at the VS Company in Ghotawade Phata near Pune on Monday, officials said. "Total 12 bodies have been recovered till now and five more are still missing. Out of the 37 employees who were on duty when the fire broke out, 20 have been rescued", Pune Fire Department officials said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the blaze was reported at 3:30 pm. The fire has been doused and the cooling process has started. The fire brigade along with Pune rural police have started a sweep of the area to search and rescue the missing people and recover bodies.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

