Mexican president says has no plans to extend mandate
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:51 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he had no intention of extending his mandate in power beyond the six-year term he was elected to serve in 2018.
Lopez Obrador was responding to a question during his regular news conference about whether he could seek to extend his time in office after lawmakers recently voted to lengthen the term of the head of Mexico's Supreme Court.
By law, Mexican presidents can only serve a single six year term.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
