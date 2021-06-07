Ram temple fund rallies: MP govt gets HC notices on violence

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued notices to the state government on a PIL filed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh over violence in the western part of the state during fund collection rallies for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The notices that seek a reply from the government within six weeks were issued by the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sujoy Paul.

Notices were also issued to police and administrative officials posted in Indore, Ujjain and Mandsaur districts where violence took place in December last year.

The next hearing on the PIL is likely to take place on July 20.

Singh, along with the petition, has also submitted videos of the violence.

His PIL has claimed that, in the garb of collecting donations for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, some armed organisations intended to create terror in minority-dominated areas by raising inflammatory slogans.

The plea also claimed many persons belonging to a minority community were injured in the violence, and their movable and immovable properties damaged.

Singh has clarified in the petition that he fully endorses the ongoing ''holy work'' of (construction) of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Singh's lawyer Ravindra Singh Chhabra told PTI that the petition has cited an important reference by the Supreme and has urged MP HC to issue appropriate directions so that communal harmony and public order are not disrupted during processions taken out by any religious community.

The 33-page plea also sought departmental inquiry against police and administrative officials, as well as compensation to those affected by the violence.

